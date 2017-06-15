6 Things To Do With Dad In Kansas City This Weekend

I think we all know that Father’s Day is the second most important day of the year devoted to honoring a parent.

History suggests as much: President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day an official U.S. holiday in 1914, yet it wasn’t until 1972 that President Richard Nixon did the same for Father’s Day, which failed to save him from the Watergate scandal. Nice try, Dick.

That said, playing second fiddle is important – just ask the guy playing second fiddle. So go and do something fun with your favorite paternal figure this Father’s Day weekend. No, not Mom! Good grief.

1. Boulevardia

A variety of sprightly bands and sudsy beers – reliable attention grabbers for many a dad – will be opportunely consumed at the annual Boulevardia shindig in the West Bottoms near Kemper Arena. Friday’s headliners include George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, the Strumbellas and the Joy Formidable. Saturday’s main attractions include Local Natives, Guster and Saint Motel. A crowd of local talent will also perform on three music stages. Party! Just keep an eye on your old man to make sure he paces himself. Or not.

Friday, 4-11 p.m. Friday; Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Stockyards District in West Bottoms, Kansas City, Mo.; daily admission: $20

2. Willie Nelson & Family

In “Still Not Dead,” Willie Nelson tunefully reports: “I woke up still not dead again today/The internet said I had passed away/But, if I died, I wasn’t dead to stay.” Damn straight. The 84-year-old country music legend will liven up Starlight Theatre with his longtime band, the Family, and opening acts Dwight Yoakam and Robert Earl Keen. Dads love Willie, because he says and does whatever he wants and no one seems to mind. A persistent advocate for legalizing pot, maybe the Red Headed Stranger will sing “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.” Yeah, like that’s ever going to happen. Well, at least the dying part.

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo.; tickets: $40.45.

3. Mummies of the World

The biggest traveling exhibit of actual mummies and related artifacts ever put together, “Mummies of the World” has captured the curiosity of families all over the U.S. Now it’s Kansas City’s turn for dads and their offspring to dig into the past, courtesy of this amazing collection of intentionally and accidentally mummified people and animals dating back 4,500 years from five countries. In addition to dusty remains “presented with reverence and dignity,” the exhibit is fleshed out by ultra-modern multimedia presentations, interactivity stations and 3-D animations. Give your daddy a mummy!

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Mo.; tickets: $19.95, $15.95 (ages 3-12).

4. Peter, Paul and Mary Alive

This tribute to 1960s folk music icons Peter, Paul and Mary aims to leave no nostalgic stone unturned for those who still wish they had a hammer, were leaving on a jet plane or believe that dragons named Puff have nothing to do with marijuana. (Don’t worry, Willie’s at Starlight). Although this show can’t be guaranteed to bring out dad’s sensitive side, it’s always worth a shot to get father more in touch with his feelings.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy Park Amphitheater, 897 N.E. Bluestem Dr., Lee’s Summit, Mo.; admission: free.

5. Kansas City Funk Fest

Funky fathers will be getting so far down that up will entirely disappear for a few hours, when Keith Sweat tops the bill at Kansas City Funk Fest. Others of a similarly funky persuasion will include Bel Biv Devoe, Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Doug E Fresh, SWV and EnVogue. Do not duck the old-school funk. Don’t even try.

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Providence Medical Amphitheatre, 633 N. 130th St., Bonner Springs, Kan.; tickets: $29.75-$79.50.

6. Father’s Day at the Zoo

Dads get in gratis – and more – on Father’s Day at the Kansas City Zoo. Each and every male parent in attendance is also eligible for an absolutely free hot dog, only furthering the well-known notion that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Still, some papas can be shy, so it might be necessary to withhold the all-important mustard from him until all hugs are doled out. If there’s relish, there might even be kisses!

Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Dr., Kansas City, Mo.; admission: $11.50-$14.50; ages 2 and younger get in free.