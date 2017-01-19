6 Moving Things To Do In Kansas City This Weekend

Ready to make a move?

From poetry in motion (championship ice skating) to manic action (professional motocross) to emotions in motion (ah, the theater), this may well be the weekend that was when it comes to getting a move on.

Don’t look back and wonder, “Why, oh, why wasn’t I along for the ride?” Count yourself in and let’s … get … going!

1. 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The nation’s best competitive amateur ice skaters will zip and twirl in vibrant and beautiful ways when the U.S. Figure Skating Championships culminate this weekend at the Sprint Center. After winners at various skill levels have been chosen in traditional categories (Men, Ladies, Pairs and Ice Dance), Sunday night’s “skating spectacular” will jettison the rule book and allow medalists and other exceptional participants to show off their talents in a wide-open showcase. Also: 1988 Olympic skating champion Brian Boitano will make a free and open-to-the-public personal appearance from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cleaver & Cork in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

Today, 11 a.m., 4 and 8 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., 1:40, 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.; tickets: $33-$53.

2. Kevin Farley

Kevin Farley lost his famously funny older brother Chris Farley, of “Saturday Night Live” and subsequent movie fame, to a drug overdose in 1997. Kevin had bit parts in a few of his brother’s films, including “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep.” And he’s continued to move his own fans to laughter as a screen actor (“Paranormal Movie,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and as stand-up comic. Check him out getting the yuks at Stanford and Sons Comedy Club, which recently moved back to the Legends outlet mall in Kansas City, Kan.

Today, 8 p.m.; Friday, 7:45 and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, 9:45 p.m.; Sunday, 7 p.m.; Stanford and Sons Comedy Club at the Legends, 1867 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; tickets: $12-$35.

3. Junior Brown

It’s a nifty move that veteran country music artist Junior Brown makes when switching from electric guitar to lap steel guitar. That’s because he doesn’t have to change instruments. Brown is the inventor of the “guit-steel,” a double necked guitar that combines a traditional six-string guitar with a full-size lap steel guitar that rests on a stand in front of him onstage. The result is amazing playing with nary a split-second of interruption between Brown’s frenzied finger-picking and slide styles, as exemplified on such irresistible good-time numbers as “Highway Patrol” and “My Wife Thinks You’re Dead.” If you’re a fan of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off TV series, “Better Call Saul,” yep, that’s Brown performing the title tune.

Saturday, 8:30 p.m.; Knuckleheads Saloon, 2715 Rochester St., Kansas City, Mo.; tickets: $10.

4. ‘Oh Susanna’

Provocateur, storyteller and burlesque entertainer Susanna Lee (a.k.a. Lucky DeLuxe) stars in this self-written, one-woman, tell-all stage show that both tickled and enlightened audiences at last year’s Kansas City Fringe Festival. Lee’s father was Kansas City radio personality, Jay Cooper, who with Dick Wilson formed the historic on-air duo of “Dick and Jay” in the 1970s and ’80s on gone but not forgotten album-rock station KY-102. Along with the laughs, prepare for some moving father-daughter memories. Lee’s shows also herald the grand opening of her new Outburst Performance Gallery in the Crossroads Arts District.

Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10 p.m.; Outburst Performance Gallery, 1715 Wyandotte St., Kansas City, Mo.; tickets: $10.

5. Nitro Arenacross Tour

Dirt-track motorcycle racing, all-terrain vehicle racing and a freestyle motocross “jump off” that sends riders flying 60 feet into the air – now that’s moving entertainment! Kids get in free Friday night. And Saturday night offers a free track party. Sure, all you need is rev, but keep your eyes open so you don’t go home wearing tread marks.

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Hale Arena, 1701 American Royal Court, Kansas City, Mo.; tickets: $23.

6. ‘Photograph 51’

Treat yourself to this moving history play detailing the ups and downs of ambitious female scientist Rosalind Franklin during her “race for greatness” to map the DNA molecule. You go, girl ... did I just say that about a serious scientist? Hope that wasn't the wrong move!

Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre, 3614 Main St., Kansas City, Mo.; tickets: $15-$49.

Brian McTavish is a regular arts and culture contributor for KCUR 89.3. You can reach him at brianmctavish@gmail.com.