3 Reasons We're Listening To The Blackbird Revue This Week

  • Jacob and Danielle Prestidge are The Blackbird Revue.
    Kristi Yarcho

The Blackbird Revue is a Kansas City based folk-rock ensemble led by the husband-and-wife team of Jacob and Danielle Prestidge that headlines a show at RecordBar on Thursday, January 19.

3 reasons we're listening to the Blackbird Revue this week:

1. The Blackbird Revue is relocating to Los Angeles.

2. Thursday’s show is billed as a “farewell concert,” so it seems appropriate to spotlight “When You Are Mine,” from the duo's 2014 EP Glow. Its reassuring folk-rock and inspiring melody showcases the couple’s harmony singing and the soothing esthetic that evoke the softer aspects of their iconic Americana predecessors such as Emmylou Harris and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

3. Several current and former members of the Blackbird Revue are slated to participate in Thursday’s concert.

The Blackbird Revue, with Lindsey Jones Pryor, Calvin Arsenia, The Deviant Behavior of Kirby, Steve Gardels, Chris Sieggen and Michelle Bacon, Thursday, January 19, 8 p.m. at RecordBar, 1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108, 816-753-5207.

Bill Brownlee’s writing appears weekly in The Kansas City Star and Ink magazine. He blogs about Kansas City’s jazz scene at Plastic Sax.

