23 Employees To Leave Nelson-Atkins Museum With 'Enhanced' Retirement

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on Monday announced to employees that 23 staffers would be leaving, taking advantage of an "enhanced benefit option for retirement."

The museum currently has 250 employees, including part-timers. The employees are departing from nearly every division of the museum, including administration, curatorial and information services.

"A voluntary retirement program was offered to select, long-serving employees as a way to reward them for their years of service to the museum," Kathleen Leighton, the museum's manager of media relations and video production, told KCUR in an email on Tuesday. 

Leighton said the employees would be replaced.

"The museum expects to have the same number of full-time staff, but jobs may be different in terms of skill sets or job duties," she said. 

The museum's retirement plan changed recently, Leighton said, from a traditional pension plan to a defined contribution plan, and a "one-time offer" was extended to staff. 

Three long-time curators opted for the museum's retirement package, including Robert Cohon, curator of ancient art, Leesa Fanning, curator of contemporary art, and Jan Schall, curator of modern art. Fanning joined the museum in 2005, Schall in 1996, and Cohon in 1985. 

Schall told KCUR she was retiring as planned in February 2018.

"Each staff member worked with management to select a [departure] date depending on their circumstances and projects. The timing will stretch over the next eight months," Leighton said.

The Nelson-Atkins has an operating budget of nearly $30 million, and 45 percent of the budget is generated by income from a $400 million endowment. About 30 percent of the budget comes from contributions from families, individuals, as well as foundations.

In fiscal year 2017, the museum reported 555,000 visitors, up from 371,000 in fiscal year 2011. 

But, according to filings with the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, expenses at the museum have exceeded revenue since 2009. Most recently, in 2016, expenses of nearly $39.5 million were about $12 million over revenue.

Leighton says financial considerations are not a factor in the timing of the retirement announcements.

"We are growing and thriving financially," she says, "so it's not that issue at all."

Laura Spencer is an arts reporter at KCUR 89.3. You can reach her on Twitter @lauraspencer.

