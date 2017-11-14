Related Program: 
Writing About Women And War, And Brian Selznick On 'Wonderstruck,' The Movie

  • In Iraq, former Army enlistee Angela Fitle had a warehouse job on base and voluntered for search missions. "On the search missions, I would be the only female," she says. Later, Fitle consulted for Whitney Terrell on his novel 'The Good Lieutenant.'
    Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

Author Whitney Terrell told the story of a female soldier in his novel, The Good Lieutenant. His consultant for that book, Angela Fitle, lived it in the Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom II. They share their thoughts on the female experience of war. Then children's author Brian Selznick reveals what it was like to condense his novel Wonderstruck​ into the screenplay for the just-released film version.

Whitney Terrell and author Helen Benedict present 'Women and War' at the Plaza Branch of the Kansas City Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14. For more information, go to KCLibrary.org.

Brian Selznick will introduce a screening of 'Wonderstruck' at Tivoli Cinemas at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. This event benefits The Rabbit hOle. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.

