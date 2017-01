The day after Donald Trump is sworn in as president, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to attend the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Vanessa Wruble, who has been involved in organizing the march as its head of campaign operations. Wruble is also co-founder and co-president of OkayAfrica.



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.