Winstead's, Comfort Food, Sugar Creek Holiday Party

It's an especially good time of year for comfort food. It's cold out, and it's the holidays, when traditional, hearty, no-frills dishes show up on our tables. KCUR's Food Critics search out the best comforting dishes (outside of grandma's house) in and around KC.
Plus, one reporter's memories of Winstead's (and why you get one tater tot in your order of fries there), and a visit to Sugar Creek, where a former mayor and his wife throw an annual holiday party — a tradition that came with their hilltop house.
Guests:
- Charles Ferruzza, The Independent and Shawnee Mission Post
- Mary Bloch, Around the Block
- Carmen Gramajo, 2016 co-chair of Comida
- Pete Dulin, local food and beverage writer, author of Kansas City Beer: A History of Brewing in the Heartland