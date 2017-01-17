Watch Live: Betsy DeVos' Secretary Of Education Confirmation Hearing

Originally published on January 17, 2017 7:54 pm
The Senate confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of education, has begun.
DeVos is a billionaire Republican fundraiser and activist from Michigan. She is known for her support of vouchers and expanding charter schools in a broader push for greater school choice.
Here are five topics to watch for in the hearing.
