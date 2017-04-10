Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.

Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognized writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announced the 21 winners of the 2017 award.

Below, you can find a list of this year's winners.



Journalism

Public Service: The New York Daily News and ProPublica

The New York Daily News and ProPublica Breaking News Reporting: The East Bay Times.

The East Bay Times. Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Explanatory Reporting: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald. Local Reporting: The staff of The Salt Lake Tribune.

The staff of The Salt Lake Tribune. National Reporting: David Farenthold, The Washington Post.

David Farenthold, The Washington Post. International Reporting: The staff of The New York Times.

The staff of The New York Times. Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers of The New York Times.

C.J. Chivers of The New York Times. Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal.

Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal. Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker.

Hilton Als, The New Yorker. Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times.

Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times. Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, Miami Herald.

Jim Morin, Miami Herald. Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times.

Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times. Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune.

Letters, Drama And Music

Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.

The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead. Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage. History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson.

Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson. Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar.

The Return, by Hisham Matar. Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.

Olio, by Tyehimba Jess. General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond. Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.