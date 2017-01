According to Singer Van Morrison, he does music from an introverted space…in an extrovert business. Coming up on Cyprus Avenue we take you back to 1973 to hear the extroverted side of Van Morrison, recorded live in concert.

Track List:

“I Come Running”

“I Just Wanna Make Love To You”

“Purple Heather”

“Hard Nose The Highway”

“Brown-Eyed Girl”

“Domino”

“Ain’t Nothing You Can Do”

“Wild Night”

“Into The Mystic”

“Gloria”

“Cyprus Avenue”