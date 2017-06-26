US Supreme Court rules for Columbia church in playground case

Churches have the same right as other charitable groups to seek state money for new playground surfaces and other non-religious needs, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday in a case involving a Missouri religious institution.



The justices ruled 7-2 in favor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia, Missouri, which had sought a state grant to put a soft surface on its preschool playground, but was denied funding.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that it "is odious to our Constitution" to exclude the church from the grant program.

Trinity Lutheran referred a request for comment to its lawyer, who did not immediately return a voicemail.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a statement that it was a "great day" for the church and an "even better day for religious freedom in America."

"Governor Jay Nixon's administration was wrong to interpret Missouri's Constitution to require such unlawful discrimination. Today's decision means discrimination of this kind will never be permitted again in the state of Missouri, or anywhere," Hawley also said.

Gov. Eric Greitens praised the decision as well, saying: “People of faith won an important victory today."

In April, Greitens reversed a Missouri policy that had banned religious organizations from receiving certain state grants, saying that the state should encourage the state's "hundreds of outstanding religious organizations" that do "great work on behalf of kids and families every single day." He referenced that Monday, adding that the state "did not back down" and "will continue to fight for people of faith."

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources didn't immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Jason Rosenbaum contributed to this report.

