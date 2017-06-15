Related Program: 
Trauma-Sensitive Schooling, And The 'Rogue Nuns' Of KC's Operation Breakthrough

Sister Berta Sailer, left, and Sister Corita Bussanmas started Operation Breakthrough 46 years ago, by watching children for single mothers who had to work. Today, Operation Breakthrough has an $8 million budget to help impoverished kids in a wide spectrum of ways.
Credit Laura Ziegler / KCUR 89.3

Trauma experienced at home or elsewhere can negatively affect a child's learning in the classroom. Today, we learn how and why Kansas City Public Schools has introduced trauma-sensitive care to help kids cope. Then, meet the two nuns who broke the mold to establish one of the largest child care and social services organizations in Missouri, Operation Breakthrough

Sister Berta Sailer,  Sister Corita Bussanmas and Mary Esselman will discuss Operation Breakthrough as chronicled in the book 'Angels with Angles: The Rogue Nuns behind Operation Breakthrough' at the Plaza Branch of the Kansas City Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. For more information, visit KCLibrary.org.

Why Kansas City Public Schools Are Taking A Trauma-Sensitive Approach To Discipline

Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

A few years ago, Missouri’s suspension rate was the highest in the nation for young black students – an unfortunate distinction that forced Kansas City Public Schools to rethink discipline.

The district did away with automatic suspensions for a lot of less serious violations. This year, KCPS issued 31 percent fewer out of school suspensions to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

6 Things To Do With Dad In Kansas City This Weekend

Jolynne_martinez--Flickr CC / photo circa 1962

I think we all know that Father’s Day is the second most important day of the year devoted to honoring a parent.

History suggests as much: President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day an official U.S. holiday in 1914, yet it wasn’t until 1972 that President Richard Nixon did the same for Father’s Day, which failed to save him from the Watergate scandal. Nice try, Dick.

That said, playing second fiddle is important – just ask the guy playing second fiddle. So go and do something fun with your favorite paternal figure this Father’s Day weekend. No, not Mom! Good grief.

Meet The New Principals Trying To Transform Kansas City Public Schools

Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

Principal Anthony Madry stands in a noisy hallway at Central Academy of Excellence, greeting students.

“Good morning, good morning, good morning,” Madry says, fist bumping students as they pass. “Hey are we good?”

The student nods. “Yeah.”

Madry points to a young woman. “That’s Emily. Emily’s one of the best kids I have in this school. She’s one of my favorites. Don’t blush, please don’t blush.

“You try to learn most of the kids’ names, the reason being that’s the most honorable thing you can do,” Madry says.

As Founding Nuns Age, Operation Breakthrough Looks Forward

Laura Ziegler / KCUR

For more than three decades, the two nuns who’ve run Operation Breakthrough at 31st and Troost have provided mostly single moms the freedom to work.          

In the beginning, Sister Berta Sailer and Sister Carita Bussanmas had an informal arrangement to watch a handful of kids whose mothers could not afford child care.

Today, Operation Breakthrough has an $8 million budget, cares for more than 500 kids, and offers a medical and dental clinic, food and clothes pantry, social workers and therapists.