Trauma-Sensitive Schooling, And The 'Rogue Nuns' Of KC's Operation Breakthrough

Trauma experienced at home or elsewhere can negatively affect a child's learning in the classroom. Today, we learn how and why Kansas City Public Schools has introduced trauma-sensitive care to help kids cope. Then, meet the two nuns who broke the mold to establish one of the largest child care and social services organizations in Missouri, Operation Breakthrough.

Sister Berta Sailer, Sister Corita Bussanmas and Mary Esselman will discuss Operation Breakthrough as chronicled in the book 'Angels with Angles: The Rogue Nuns behind Operation Breakthrough' at the Plaza Branch of the Kansas City Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. For more information, visit KCLibrary.org.