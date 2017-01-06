Top Religion Headlines Of 2016, And Honoring A Lifelong Community Servant

From the Standing Rock protests to the European migrant crisis, we explore the stories of faith and values that made headlines in the last year. Then, we meet a community activist who has spent decades working on behalf of urban neighborhoods in Kansas City.

Keith Brown will receive the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City's community service award as part of the 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration, going on from January 6 to January 19. For a schedule of events, visit SCLCKC.org.