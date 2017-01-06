Related Program: 
Top Religion Headlines Of 2016, And Honoring A Lifelong Community Servant

By & Coy Dugger 2 hours ago
Opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline inspired protests all over the country, like this one outside Minneapolis City Hall.
Credit Fibonacci Blue / Flickr - CC

From the Standing Rock protests to the European migrant crisis, we explore the stories of faith and values that made headlines in the last year. Then, we meet a community activist who has spent decades working on behalf of urban neighborhoods in Kansas City.

Keith Brown will receive the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City's community service award as part of the 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration, going on from January 6 to January 19. For a schedule of events, visit SCLCKC.org.

Young People And Religious Rituals, Lynnette Miranda

By & Dec 8, 2016
Photocapy / Flickr -- CC

What do ancient religious rituals mean to millennials? Across faiths, people are following the rituals of their parents and grandparents, but the meaning they attach to those practices may be changing.

Plus, a chat with the curator of an exhibit, ¿Qué Pasa, USA?, which features artists of color who are using humor to explore questions of race and belonging.

Guests:

Religious Communities In Kansas City React To Outcome Of Presidential Election

By Nov 22, 2016
Laura Ziegler / KCUR 89.3

It goes without saying that religious communities are not monolithic. That may be especially true after this election.

So when I got an assignment to get “the response of religious communities” to the presidential election, my impulse was to visit with every religious institution in the area. Not possible. So I arbitrarily selected representatives of a few denominations, knowing it would be but a sample, a snapshot, of what some houses of worship were feeling.

I began with mosques. 

'Muslim Girl' Blog Creator, And Songs That Helped Vietnam Vets Endure The War

By & Nov 11, 2016

The creator and editor-in-chief of MuslimGirl.com talks about the challenges facing Muslim women in the wake of Donald Trump's election. Then we examine the soundtrack of the Vietnam War, and listen to some of the songs that helped American troops get through the conflict.