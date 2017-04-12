Tillerson Seeks 'Open, Candid, Frank Exchange' With Lavrov In Moscow

Syria and North Korea are two main subjects of talks between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow Wednesday, as the diplomats try to repair a relationship that President Vladimir Putin says has only gotten worse in recent months.

"Our meetings today come at an important moment in the relationship," Tillerson said as he and Lavrov faced each other at a long conference table, "so that we can further clarify areas of common objectives, areas of common interests, even when our tactical approaches might be different, and to clarify areas of sharp difference, so that we can better understand why these differences exist, and what the prospects for narrowing those differences may be."

Those differences seemed evident when the two top diplomats shook hands to kick off today's session. Making little to no eye contact, Tillerson and Lavrov gripped each other's hands and wore expressions that mainly ranged from grim to flat as photographers snapped photos.

The pair could meet with Putin later today, state-run Tass reports, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying there's a "certain possibility" that Putin might receive Tillerson and Lavrov. He added that it will depend on whether the diplomats "decide to report on the results of these talks to the head of state."

"Tillerson's visit comes as Moscow and Washington trade barbs openly over the Syrian issue," Charles Maynes reports for NPR from Moscow, "with disagreements now focused on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons, and President Trump's decision to launch missile strikes in response."

Maynes adds, "The Kremlin argues Assad gave up his chemical weapons stores under a 2013 agreement Moscow brokered with the Obama administration; Tillerson has accused Russia of 'incompetence' in failing to enforce that deal."

Russia has accused the U.S. of breaking international law and using a chemical weapons attack as a pretext to launch Tomahawk missiles at Syria's military last week. Today, the Interfax news agency quotes Putin saying that rather than improving, the relationship and trust between Russia and the U.S. has deteriorated rather than improved under President Trump's administration.

In his opening remarks, Tillerson said he was looking forward to "an open, candid, frank exchange" with Lavrov.

