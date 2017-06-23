For These Kansas City Kids, Summer Camp Is All About Engineering

  • The girls participating in the Summer Engineering Experience for Kids (SEEK) camp cheer on their fellow campers.
    Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3
  • Campers got a chance to test their STEM knowledge by designing and building catapults for an engineering competition.
    Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

“Let’s go divas, let’s go!” the girls chant, before dissolving into giggles.

On the last day of a Kansas City Public Schools-sponsored summer camp, students cheer on their friends in an engineering challenge.

KCPS partnered with the National Society of Black Engineers to put on the three-week Summer Engineering Experience for Kids. It was free to attend for third through fifth grade students in the metro.

Daud Foster, 10, will be a fifth grader at Hazel Grove Elementary in Lee’s Summit next year. He says his favorite part was building his vocabulary.

Daud Foster, 10, says he wants to be an engineer when he grows up. He's enjoyed learning science vocabulary words like 'fuselage' and 'velocity.'
Credit Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

“Last week we did gliders,” he says. “My favorite vocab word from that week was fuselage. The fuselage is the body of an aircraft.”

The goal was to help kids learn how to solve problems using science and math concepts.

“I want to be an engineer when I grow up,” Foster says.

