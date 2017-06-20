Sugar Creek E-Bike Maker Powers Bikes With Custom Battery Boxes

“Makers” is a series that shares stories of why people are compelled to create something with their own hands.

Name: E-Bike KC, Dave Abadie

E-Bike KC, Dave Abadie Makes : Custom battery boxes; converts regular bikes to e-bikes

: Custom battery boxes; converts regular bikes to e-bikes Location: Sugar Creek, Missouri

Sugar Creek, Missouri Background : Freelance computer programmer

: Freelance computer programmer Number of years as a maker: 5 years as a hobby, about 7 months as a business

5 years as a hobby, about 7 months as a business Cost: $800 - 1200

$800 - 1200 Speed: 20 - 25 mph

20 - 25 mph Distance: 15 - 20 miles on a charge

On electric bikes rather than electric cars

"About five years ago, I got really interested in electric cars. And I saw somebody doing a project of converting an old car to electric power, and I thought that was really, really neat.

"So instead of just jumping in with both feet, I decided to do a bike project first. I did my first project, and it went really well. It worked better than I even expected it to. And I kind of forgot all about doing a car, and I just kind of focused on bikes. So I've been doing bikes ever since then."

On being a maker

"I've made a custom battery box — and this one's made out of aluminum and with plastic sides to kind of fit into the triangle of the bike there ... The motor is about 12 [pounds], the battery is about 8.

"I, personally, like to make more of a custom-type enclosure; I think it looks a little more original, it blends in a little bit better, and if it's constructed properly it will be a lot more durable than something that was just bolted on later. In that sense, that's kind of what I make."

On the appeal of an electric bicycle

"A lot of people don't really seem to understand why you would want to put an electric motor on a bike, past just not wanting to pedal as much. And that certainly is a big part of it.

"But what I usually like to tell people is that most people are not cyclists. And the difference between riding your bike and being a cyclist is quite a bit, especially on some of the hills that we have in the Kansas City area. So try to think of it more as an assist.

"It's a true hybrid vehicle in the sense that you really get two ways of power: You can use your legs, or you can use your electric motor, or you can use both."

Maker Faire Kansas City, Saturday and Sunday, June 24 - 25, Union Station Kansas City, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

Laura Spencer is an arts reporter at KCUR 89.3. You can reach her on Twitter @lauraspencer.