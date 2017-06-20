Sugar Creek E-Bike Maker Powers Bikes With Custom Battery Boxes

By 4 minutes ago
  • Dave Abadie is a computer programmer by trade — and he has a passion for e-bikes.
    Dave Abadie is a computer programmer by trade — and he has a passion for e-bikes.
    Laura Spencer / KCUR 89.3

“Makers” is a series that shares stories of why people are compelled to create something with their own hands. 

  • Name: E-Bike KC, Dave Abadie
  • Makes: Custom battery boxes; converts regular bikes to e-bikes
  • Location: Sugar Creek, Missouri
  • Background: Freelance computer programmer
  • Number of years as a maker: 5 years as a hobby, about 7 months as a business
  • Cost: $800 - 1200
  • Speed: 20 - 25 mph
  • Distance: 15 - 20 miles on a charge

On electric bikes rather than electric cars 

"About five years ago, I got really interested in electric cars. And I saw somebody doing a project of converting an old car to electric power, and I thought that was really, really neat.

"So instead of just jumping in with both feet, I decided to do a bike project first. I did my first project, and it went really well. It worked better than I even expected it to. And I kind of forgot all about doing a car, and I just kind of focused on bikes. So I've been doing bikes ever since then." 

Abadie builds custom battery boxes, like this one for his full-suspension mountain bike.
Credit Laura Spencer / KCUR 89.3

On being a maker

"I've made a custom battery box — and this one's made out of aluminum and with plastic sides to kind of fit into the triangle of the bike there ... The motor is about 12 [pounds], the battery is about 8. 

"I, personally, like to make more of a custom-type enclosure; I think it looks a little more original, it blends in a little bit better, and if it's constructed properly it will be a lot more durable than something that was just bolted on later. In that sense, that's kind of what I make." 

On the appeal of an electric bicycle 

"A lot of people don't really seem to understand why you would want to put an electric motor on a bike, past just not wanting to pedal as much. And that certainly is a big part of it. 

Abadie shows off a work-in-progress that he hopes to have finished in time for Maker Faire.
Credit Laura Spencer / KCUR 89.3

"But what I usually like to tell people is that most people are not cyclists. And the difference between riding your bike and being a cyclist is quite a bit, especially on some of the hills that we have in the Kansas City area. So try to think of it more as an assist. 

"It's a true hybrid vehicle in the sense that you really get two ways of power: You can use your legs, or you can use your electric motor, or you can use both." 

Maker Faire Kansas City, Saturday and Sunday, June 24 - 25, Union Station Kansas City, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

Laura Spencer is an arts reporter at KCUR 89.3. You can reach her on Twitter @lauraspencer.

Tags: 
electric vehicles
bikes
Sugar Creek
alternative fuels
Maker Faire
Audio Feature
entrepreneurship

Related Content

Kansas City's Bike Infrastructure

By & May 22, 2017
ArmourBlvd
Diane Krauthamer / KCUR 89.3

After a scathing audit in 2016, we check in on Kansas City's bike plan. How have things changed since the audit? What lays ahead for bicycle infrastructure in Kansas City? And how do we compare to other Midwestern cities?

Guests:

Uber's Plans For Flying Cars, 3-D Printed Vehicles, And Making A Smarter City (R)

By & Coy Dugger Dec 28, 2016
MINDDRIVE

Uber's got a plan to get commuters off the ground and into the air. Is it feasible? Also, learn about Kansas City's mentorship program that has students building 3-D printed cars. Then, find out how city leaders from across the country are using massive amounts of open data to build smarter, more efficient city services.

The Maker Movement's Evolution In Kansas City

By & Jun 22, 2016

Few things compare to the satisfaction of building something with your own hands  — making things has always been a fundamental part of what humans do. The maker movement embraces these things, and aims to put high-tech tools into everyone’s hands.

MINDDRIVE Students To Unveil KC's First 3D-Printed Electric Car

By & Mar 2, 2016

Students from MINDDRIVE, a project-based learning organization, will unveil an experimental 3D-printed vehicle at the Kansas City International Auto Show. The electric car, designed by high schoolers, is 12 feet in length and looks like a formula race car. 

Guests:

Smith Electric Steps Up To New Van

By Jun 7, 2012

Smith Electric showed off a new type of vehicle at their Kansas City plant.  The new model is built on the same Newton platform as many of their current trucks, but this will be a step van, the kind of truck used for deliveries.

Start-Up Company Hopes To Build Legacy With Electric Vehicles

By Apr 21, 2010
photo: Bill Anderson/KCUR

Kansas City, Mo. – Kansas City has a long and storied auto manufacturing footprint. Now, a start-up company is hoping to make its mark with battery-powered electric vehicles. KCUR's Bill Anderson recently spoke with Bryan Hansel, CEO of Smith Electric Vehicles, and asked, "Why short-haul delivery trucks? Why not cars?"