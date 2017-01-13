The Secrets Of Maintaining A (Living) Human Body, 'The Rhetoric Of Young Women,' And A Fan's Notes

If your body could talk to you about your health, what would it say? Today, we learn about the inner-workings of the human body. Then, we discover what yearbooks, newspapers and personal letters say about the world young women from the Kansas City area lived in, years before suffrage. Finally, commentator Victor Wishna shows a little respect for this year's Kansas City Chiefs in the latest A Fan's Notes.

Henrietta Rix Wood will explore the rhetoric of young women in a discussion of her book at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th. For more information and to RSVP, visit kclibrary.org.