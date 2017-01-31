Russian-Americans In Kansas City

Related Program: 
Rita Reznikov stands in one of the aisles at European Delights. She runs the small grocery store, where she sells food from Ukraine, Russia and Poland, to name a few.
How are Russians living in our community reacting to the allegations that Russia hacked the 2016 U.S. presidential election? We explore the nuanced conflict and pride that Russians living in Kansas City feel about their homeland.

Guests:

  • Rita Reznikov​, Ukrainian-American, owner, European Delights
  • Michele Smirnova​, sociologist, University of Missouri-Kansas City
  • Vitaly Chernetsky, professor and director, Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies, Kansas University
  • Dasha Petrovic, Russian-American
