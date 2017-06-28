Reporter Argues With White House Official Over Fake News Accusations

During a White House press briefing Tuesday, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used a familiar tactic when she criticized the news media for producing a “constant barrage of fake news.” The criticism prompted Brian Karem, executive editor of the Montgomery County Sentinel, to interrupt Huckabee Sanders and accuse her of continually trying to undermine the media.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the divide between mainstream media and the Trump administration, including the president’s comments about a now-retracted story published by CNN.

