Report: Sprint In Exclusive Talks With Comcast, Charter

By Katie Bernard 12 minutes ago
  • Julie Denesha / KCUR

Sprint has entered two months of exclusive talks with cable giants Charter Communications and Comcast, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported Monday night that Overland Park-based Sprint is considering partnering with the companies in order to improve its wireless network.  In such an agreement, Charter and Comcast would invest in improving Sprint's wireless infrastructure in exchange for the ability to offer that wireless service to their customers.

Both cable companies already have a similar agreement with Verizon but a deal with Sprint could offer better terms. 

For now, this appears to put on hold negotiations between Sprint and competitor T-Mobile. Industry analysts have focused on a potential deal between the two telecommunications giants, but The Wall Street Journal reports the two remain far apart in their merger talks. 

Katie Bernard is KCUR's Morning News Intern. 

Tags: 
Sprint
wireless
business
Greater Kansas City Area Chamber of Commerce
Digital Post

Related Content

A Look At Sprint With Its CEO

By & Beth Lipoff Jun 10, 2014
John Taylor / Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to employment and industry, Sprint is a giant in Kansas City, but that status doesn’t come without some issues.

On Tuesday's Up to Date, Sprint CEO Dan Hesse joins us to talk about rumors of a potential merger with T-Mobile, what a recent quarterly report says about the company and what presses Hesse’s buttons when it comes to audio quality.

Failure Of Sprint Merger Bid Leaves Kansas City Unsure About Future

By Aug 7, 2014
Julie Denesha / KCUR

The death of a merger proposal between Sprint and T-Mobile may have been bad news for the Kansas City company — stock prices dropped 19 percent Wednesday. But the news has some locals breathing a sigh of relief. It means Sprint is staying put, for now.

After Sprint, Former CEO Dan Hesse Says He Lives 'Very Much In The Moment'

By Mar 1, 2016
Dan Hesse on Up To Date
Brian Ellison / KCUR 89.3

Dan Hesse retired after seven years as CEO of Sprint in August 2014, he vowed to take at least a year "completely off."

The year has come and gone — and Hesse is busy again ... but it's a different kind of busy.

"I'd been accused by many people of being a serial workaholic," Hesse says. "I tried to have a balanced life, but I really focused on being the best leader and mentor I could be. I wanted to take some time to be the best father, husband, son and friend that I could be."