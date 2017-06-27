Report: Sprint In Exclusive Talks With Comcast, Charter

Sprint has entered two months of exclusive talks with cable giants Charter Communications and Comcast, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported Monday night that Overland Park-based Sprint is considering partnering with the companies in order to improve its wireless network. In such an agreement, Charter and Comcast would invest in improving Sprint's wireless infrastructure in exchange for the ability to offer that wireless service to their customers.

Both cable companies already have a similar agreement with Verizon but a deal with Sprint could offer better terms.

For now, this appears to put on hold negotiations between Sprint and competitor T-Mobile. Industry analysts have focused on a potential deal between the two telecommunications giants, but The Wall Street Journal reports the two remain far apart in their merger talks.

Katie Bernard is KCUR's Morning News Intern.