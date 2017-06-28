Port KC Promoting Berkley Riverfront Park As Luxury Apartments Go Up Along The Missouri

As 410 luxury apartments go up along the riverfront, Port KC wants to rebrand Berkley Park.

CEO Michael Collins says Port KC wants the south bank of the Missouri River to be all of Kansas City’s front yard, not just those who move into the mixed-use development when it opens next year.

“We want it to be its own place, and to really illustrate that Berkley Riverfront is for all Kansas Citians,” Collins said Wednesday as Port KC employees handed out branded shirts, coasters and other merchandise to passersby in downtown Kansas City. “We’re really trying to establish the ‘Your city, your river, your park’ brand.”

Collins says he hopes the pedestrians and bikers who are already using the riverfront trails at Berkley will continue to do so. Port KC, which owns the land that is being developed, kicked off the marketing campaign Wednesday with a free event at the park to answer questions about the project.

Elle Moxley covers Missouri schools and politics for KCUR. You can reach her on Twitter @ellemoxley.