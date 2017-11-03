Poet Richard Wilbur: Past American Voice

The late Richard Wilbur (1921-2017) served as U.S. Poet Laureate from 1987 to 1988 and was also the winner of the National Book Award, the T.S. Eliot Prize, the Frost Medal and many more.

Wilbur had strong views about carefully chosen verbs.

"Dull writing is very often writing in which ordinary verbs are used and the writer hopes to salvage them by attaching interesting adverbs to them," he told New Letters on the Air.

"That is to say, 'I walk down the street' is a dull way to put it. There are 200 possible verbs for walking down the street. Well, if you're sauntering, why not say it?"

In this 1990 archive recording, Wilbur reads from his Pulitzer Prize-winning New and Collected Poems as well as shares some of his poetry for children. He also discusses his views on the work of Edgar Allan Poe, and the early writing encouragement he received from his parents.

New Letters on the Air, public radio's longest-running literary program, is produced by New Letters magazine at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Listen to the entire interview with Richard Wilbur Sunday, November 5, at 6 a.m. on KCUR 89.3, or listen online here.

Angela Elam is the producer and host of New Letters on the Air, and Jamie Walsh is the assistant producer.