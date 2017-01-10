Obama's Greatest Rhetorical Hits, Preserving Historic Westport, And Statehouse Blend Missouri

In light of what will likely be his final televised address as president, we remember Barack Obama's greatest speeches and dissect the rhetoric behind them. Then, a conversation about whether the historic buildings and eclectic personality of Westport can survive in the modern economy. Finally, the latest Statehouse Blend Missouri features Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson (R-Poplar Bluff).

Greg Allen and Mary Jo Draper will discuss preserving Westport's identity at the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza Branch at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th. For more information and to RSVP, visit KCLibrary.org.