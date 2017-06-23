Related Program: 
'Notorious Incidents' Of The Ozarks, And Ex-KC Chief Ryan O'Callaghan Struggled To Come Out

By & Coy Dugger 55 minutes ago

Former Chiefs offensive tackle Ryan O'Callaghan planned for years to kill himself after his football career.
Credit Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

After the Civil War, violence and crime continued in the Missouri Ozarks, highlighted by gun fights, murders and lynchings. Today, we learn about that region's "Wild West" years and the vigilantes who prowled the territory. Then, Ryan O'Callaghan grappled for years with suicidal thoughts and hiding his homosexuality. The former lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the psychologist he first came out to, discuss his journey to living as an openly gay man.

Larry Wood, author of 'Ozarks Gunfights and Other Notorious Incidents,' will discuss that region's vigilantism and violent past at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. Visit KCLibrary.org for more information.

