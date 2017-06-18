A Not-So-Extraordinary Session

  Rep. Lauren Arthur and Sen. Ryan Silvey talk with host Brian Ellison (right).
    Rep. Lauren Arthur and Sen. Ryan Silvey talk with host Brian Ellison (right).
Back in February, St. Louis passed a law that some say placed too many restrictions on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. In April, a federal judge struck down many of Missouri's restrictive regulations on abortion clinics. And last week, Gov. Eric Greitens called lawmakers back for an "extraordinary session" to pass a bill in response to all of that. But these two lawmakers think the session, and the reasons for it, aren't so extraordinary. We consider the legislation approved by the Senate and what it would mean for supporters and opponents of abortion rights if it passes the House this week.

