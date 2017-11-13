Related Program: 
Central Standard

The Nostalgic Scent Of Hardware Stores (R)

By & Coy Dugger 23 minutes ago

Tools, lumber and bolts are just a few of the things that come to mind when thinking about a hardware store — but how about the smell? Today, meet a local perfume maker who decided to recreate the scent of a Kansas City hardware store. Also, we discuss how the community is affected when these old "mom n' pop" businesses close shop.

Guests:

  • Sam Shublom, former employee of Tucker's Hardware
  • Monroe Dodd, local historian
  • Jill McKeever, Kansas City "scentstress" and proprietor of For Strange Women
  • Steve and Jori Sackin, third- and fourth-generation owners, Harry J. Epstein Hardware
