The Nostalgic Scent Of Hardware Stores (R)

Tools, lumber and bolts are just a few of the things that come to mind when thinking about a hardware store — but how about the smell? Today, meet a local perfume maker who decided to recreate the scent of a Kansas City hardware store. Also, we discuss how the community is affected when these old "mom n' pop" businesses close shop.
Guests:
- Sam Shublom, former employee of Tucker's Hardware
- Monroe Dodd, local historian
- Jill McKeever, Kansas City "scentstress" and proprietor of For Strange Women
- Steve and Jori Sackin, third- and fourth-generation owners, Harry J. Epstein Hardware