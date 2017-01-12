Related Program: 
National Weather Service's Mike July, MLK's K-State Speech, Story Of A Song

Credit Vincent Chow / Flickr -- CC

From 60 degrees to a winter weather advisory in just a couple of days: yes, the weather here can be manic. A chat with Mike July, who recently retired from the National Weather Service office in KC, about the art of forecasting ... and about his witty social media posts.

Then, in 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. gave a surprising speech at K-State. We'll hear about the impression it left on Kansans.

Plus, an encore presentation of The Grisly Hand's tribute to Richie Restivo, a Kansas City trumpeter who got everyone into music.

