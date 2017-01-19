Related Program: 
A Nation Engaged: What Should The President Know About Your Community, And The Weekend To-Do List

NPR's 'A Nation Engaged' project is aimed at sparking conversations during election season by combining reported pieces with original stories and show segments.
In conjunction with NPR's A Nation Engaged, we're asking people from across the region what they want the new president to know about themselves and their communities. Then, we preview an upcoming Conversation at the Square about the relationship between education and neighborhoods. Finally, Brian McTavish presents the latest Weekend To-Do List.

KCUR and American Public Square are hosting a panel discussion about the factors that can influence schools' ability to provide a quality education. This 'Conversation at the Square' will take place at Village Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. For more information and to register, visit AmericanPublicSquare.org.

