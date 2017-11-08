Related Program: 
Central Standard

Naoko Wowsugi; 'Atlas Obscura' Book



In the early 2000s, an artist from Japan came to study at the Kansas City Art Institute. She made a big impression on the arts community here ... and it made one on her as well. She shares the story behind "Thank You for Teaching Me English," now on display at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art.

Then: what are the little-known "places of wonder" in Kansas and Missouri? In light of an upcoming event on awe-inspiring places, we hear about some local spots.

Guests:

Tags: 
arts & culture
photography
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Kansas City Art Institute
language
Kansas City Missouri
authors
books
events

