Missouri Governor Yanks Kansas City Police Board Appointees Ahead Of Special Session

Late Monday night, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens withdrew the names of two individuals he’d appointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

There are currently three vacancies on the board. Nathan Garrett and Bishop Mark Tolbert were to be sworn in Tuesday to replace Commissioners Wasson-Hunt and Rader. Al Brooks, a longtime police commissioner, also resigned last month.

“My understanding is the reason they were withdrawn was so that there would be no necessity of them going through an approval process at the current special session of the legislature,” said Board President Leland Shurin.

Greitens announced the appointments after the special session he called last month adjourned.

Wasson-Hunt attended Tuesday’s meeting so there would be a quorum.

“We’ve called on Angela because she and Mike Rader remain commissioners until their successors are duly appointed and qualified,” Shurin said.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James says that may be for the best because the board is in the middle of a search for a new police chief. Darryl Forté retired last month after nearly six years at the department’s helm.

“Frankly, it would be better with the old board members here because they know what some of the issues are,” James said. “Finding a new chief while engaged in the learning curve I think is a stiff challenge.”

Greitens called lawmakers to Jefferson City Monday for a special session to pass anti-abortion legislation. Shurin said he expects Greitens to appoint Garrett and Tolbert again after the session is over.

Elle Moxley covers Missouri schools and politics for KCUR. You can reach her on Twitter @ellemoxley.