Missouri French Creoles; Jews in The Midwest

The Missouri French Creole community, located mainly in the eastern part of the state, has its own language and culture. We hear more from a filmmaker who is working on a documentary about them.

Plus: the overlooked history of how Jews shaped small towns in the Midwest. It's the topic of a symposium this weekend: Jews in the Midwest: 1850 to 1950.

Guests:

  • Brian Hawkins, animator and filmmaker, Asiminier: Folklore of the Missouri French Creoles
  • Lee Shai Weissbach, Professor Emeritus, University of Louisville
  • David Katzman, Director of the Kansas Jewish History Project and Professor Emeritus of American Studies at KU
