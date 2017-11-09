Missouri French Creoles; Jews in The Midwest

The Missouri French Creole community, located mainly in the eastern part of the state, has its own language and culture. We hear more from a filmmaker who is working on a documentary about them.
Plus: the overlooked history of how Jews shaped small towns in the Midwest. It's the topic of a symposium this weekend: Jews in the Midwest: 1850 to 1950.
Guests:
- Brian Hawkins, animator and filmmaker, Asiminier: Folklore of the Missouri French Creoles
- Lee Shai Weissbach, Professor Emeritus, University of Louisville
- David Katzman, Director of the Kansas Jewish History Project and Professor Emeritus of American Studies at KU