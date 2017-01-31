Missouri death row inmate appeals Tuesday's scheduled execution

Updated Jan. 30 with Christeson's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court - Missouri death row inmate Mark Christeson is appealing his pending execution to the United States Supreme Court.

He's scheduled to die by lethal injection during the 24-hour window that begins at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

In filings to the nation's high court Monday afternoon, Christeson's attorney, Jennifer Merrigan, argues that a stay of execution is warranted due to evidence of "attorney misconduct," stating that the attorneys from his first trial missed a deadline for a federal appeal in 2005.

In addition to the stay, Merrigan argues that a new federal judge should be assigned to re-hear the case. She also says Christeson was incapable of understanding his legal rights during his original trial because his is "severely mentally impaired."

Original story from Oct. 12, 2016:

Missouri's execution clock is ticking again.

The Missouri Supreme Court has set Jan. 31, 2017, as the execution date for death row inmate Mark Christeson. The 24-hour execution window on that date will begin at 6 p.m.

Christeson, 37, came within hours of being executed in October 2014 when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay, saying he should get new lawyers because his trial attorneys missed a federal appeals deadline.

The new execution date comes despite an ongoing appeal over the amount of funding needed to determine whether he was capable of understanding his legal rights during the original trial.  His new legal team is seeking $161,000 to hire an expert witness, but a district court only provided $10,000.

Christeson was sentenced to death for the 1998 murders of Susan Brouk, 36, her 12-year-old daughter, Adrian, and her 9-year-old son, Kyle.  

According to police records and court documents, Christeson and his cousin, Jesse Carter, snuck out of the home of a relative in Maries County on the night of Jan. 31, 1998, with the intent of stealing a Ford Bronco that belonged to Brouk, who lived nearby.  They were 18 and 17 years old, respectively.

They tied up her children, then Christeson took Brouk to her daughter's bedroom and raped her.

They later took all three of them to a nearby pond, where Brouk was slashed with a knife and forcibly drowned. Kyle was also drowned, and Adrian was choked to death.  Court records state that Christeson committed the killings while Carter assisted.

The two then drove across country in Brouk's Ford Bronco, selling items stolen from her home along the way. They were spotted by authorities in California and taken into custody there.

Carter, who testified against Christeson during the 1999 trial, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

