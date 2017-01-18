Missing 20-Year-Old Was Set To Start College This Week

Kansas City Police are looking for a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Toni Anderson, formerly of Wichita, left her job as a waitress at Chrome, which bills itself as “Kansas City’s premier strip club,” and was stopped by a North Kansas City Police officer about 4:30 a.m. for an illegal lane change, Officer Darin Snapp of the Kansas City Police Department said Wednesday.

Anderson told the officer that she was low on gas, so he gave her a warning and watched her pull into to a QuikTrip at 2525 Burlington Street, Snapp said.

“She gets gas and leaves on her own,” he said. “That’s the last she’s seen or heard from.”

Anderson was supposed to be heading downtown, set to meet friends at another bar near where she now lives, he said. She never showed up and they filed a missing person report later that day, he said.

“We don’t know if she left town,” he said. “We’re just hoping she needed some time away and gives us a call.”

Police have received leads from a couple tips and are checking bank records, hoping there was some activity on an ATM card, Snapp said.

Anderson was supposed to have begun classes at the University of Missouri – Kansas City this week, according to reports.

Peggy Lowe is the investigations editor at KCUR 89.3.