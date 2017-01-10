Midwestern Representation And The Electoral College, The Character Of The Chef

Before the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration puts the election to rest, we ask, does Midwestern representation in national politics depend on the Electoral College?
Plus, Kansas City recently lost a long-time member of its culinary community: Jennifer Maloney. With her passing, we take a moment to consider the character of the chef.
Guests:
- Jay Dow, political science professor, University of Missouri
- Drew Penrose, legal director, FairVote
- Howard Hanna, chef and owner, The Rieger
- Celina Tio, chef and owner, Julian, appeared on The Next Iron Chef, and Top Chef Masters
- Bonjwing Lee, food photographer and blogger, The Ulterior Epicure