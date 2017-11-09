Making Sense Of Election Results, And Fighting Superbugs With Science

Related Program: 
Joanna Slusky has been awarded a $2.3 million New Innovator Award from the National Institutes of Health to aid in her research fighting antibiotic-resistant germs.
Credit Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

The election results are official. The big surprises: The single-terminal proposal at Kansas City International Airport is an overwhelming "go," and Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland was unseated by challenger David Alvey. Today, we discuss the impacts Tuesday's elections will have on the metro. Then, "efflux pumps" sound like devices to install in your leaky basement or septic tank, but protein scientist Joanna Slusky says they're more useful for fighting antibiotic resistance in microbes. Slusky runs a cross-disciplinary molecular biology lab at the University of Kansas.

