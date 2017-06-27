In 'Leaving Lucy Pear,' 2 Women Are Forever Linked By A Baby Girl

It’s an intriguing tale of secrets, class and motherhood. “Leaving Lucy Pear” tells the story of a baby who is abandoned under a pear tree in Gloucester, Massachusetts, by her Jewish 18-year-old mother. Bea hopes that an Irish family who steals the fruit in the dark of night will take the infant and raise her as their own.

Author Anna Solomon (@SolomonAnna) spoke with Here & Now‘s Robin Young last summer, and tells her about why she was inspired to write the book.

