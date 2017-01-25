Lawrence Businessman Plants Fruit Trees, Seeking Ag Use Rezoning

By Jan 25, 2017

An unusual sight in downtown Lawrence: a small orchard, including this young peach tree on Vermont Street. The trees were planted by Bob Schumm on his plot of vacant commercial land.
Credit Danny Wood/KCUR 89-3

After his application for a commercial development was rejected by the city, former Lawrence mayor Bob Schumm, is trying a different approach: asking the Douglas County authorities to re-zone the plot of land on Vermont Street for agricultural use.

Schumm has planted an orchard on the vacant commercial property in the downtown area after his development proposal for condos and office space was rejected last month. The businessman says he still intends to build condos and offices on the land, but in the meantime, 26 apple, peach, cherry, plum and pear trees cover the space.

“I’m going to let the trees grow," he said. "If the City continues to deny me my applications for approval then I’ve got something to work on.”

The Douglas County Appraiser, Steven Miles, is considering Schumm’s rezoning request. He said it’s a little unusual but a decision would be based on the use of the property. "What we’re looking for typically is an agricultural pursuit that is intended to produce income for the owner," said Miles. "We may ask for production records, sale receipts for the product that’s raised off of it or expense receipts for producing that product.”

The view towards Vermont Street, downtown Lawrence, from Bob Schumm's orchard, planted on his vacant plot of commercial land.
Credit Danny Wood/KCUR 89-3

Schumm says he anticipates selling the fruit at the local farmers' market. If approved, the rezoning would save the Lawrence businessman, and cost the city, many thousands of dollars in taxes. 

Danny Wood is a freelance reporter for KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
Lawrence
development
agriculture
Spot
urban agriculture

Related Content

Agriculture Secretary Lone Trump Cabinet Post Without A Nominee

By Jan 13, 2017
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack unveils his official portrait at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in December 2016.
U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr

And then there was Agriculture.

Agriculture Secretary is the only post in President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet without a nominee, mystifying many in rural America and spurring worries that agriculture and rural issues will land near the end of the line among the new president’s priorities.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, who served for all 8 years of Barack Obama’s presidency, announced Friday was his last day in office.

Seeds, Pesticides, Fertilizer: How Big Companies Harnessed The ‘Holy Trinity’ Of Modern Agriculture

By & Oct 31, 2016
Some of the world's largest agribusiness companies announced plans to combine, if regulators sign on.
Amy Mayer / Harvest Public Media

The massive industry that supplies farmers with the tools to raise crops is on the brink of a watershed moment. High-profile deals that would see some of the largest global agri-chemical companies combine are in the works and could have ripple effects from farm fields to dinner tables across the globe.

Why You Should Care About ‘Big Ag’ Companies Getting Bigger

By & Oct 31, 2016
Protestors object to the presence of genetically modified organisms in food at a rally in Denver, Colo.
File: Luke Runyon / Harvest Public Media

Five of the six biggest companies that produce and sell seeds and chemicals to the world’s farmers are pursuing deals that could leave a market dominated by just three giant, global companies. They say getting bigger means bringing more sophisticated and innovative solutions to farmers faster, but opponents say consolidation has irreversible downsides.

Kansas Senator Calls TPP Trade Deal Crucial – But It's Mired In Presidential Politics

By Sep 12, 2016

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts says the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal is crucial for farmers wanting access to new and growing markets. But in the midst of the presidential campaign the deal faces an uphill battle.

Speaking on a panel at the Kansas State Fair Saturday, Roberts, who is the Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman, distinguished the TPP from other trade deals. He says the agriculture industry stands to benefit too much for it to be allowed to fail.