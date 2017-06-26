Law Enforcement Officers Search Jackson County Detention Center For Contraband

  • Two hundred law enforcement officials commenced a raid on the Jackson County Detention Center Monday morning.
The district attorney's office initiated a raid of the Jackson County Detention Center in pursuit of contraband around 3 a.m. on Monday. 

The Missouri Department of Corrections carried out the search. The team, including the Kansas City Police, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and the FBI, also conducted interviews. 

"It was a joint effort. Everyone worked really well together," said Jennifer Dameron, director of intergovernmental affairs and policy for the DA's office.

Officers began to exit the jail a little before 7 a.m. 

Dameron said it's an investigation that's been going on for a while, but did not release any further information.

Darrin Jones, an FBI special agent in Kansas City, told the Kansas City Star that the operation should not be characterized as a raid because it was coordinated with jail staff and multiple agencies.

The last time the jail was raided was in February 2016.

Andrea Tudhope is a reporter and producer for KCUR 89.3. Email her at andreat@kcur.org, and follow her on Twitter @_tudhope.

