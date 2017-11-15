Latest Ratings For KC Public Schools, And Police Chief Rick Smith On Making City Safer

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the latest data on the state's public schools. Kansas City Public Schools superintendent, Mark Bedell, explains where his schools did well and what areas still need improvement. Then, this summer, Kansas City, Missouri, got a new chief of police, a 29-year veteran of the force. We talk with Chief Rick Smith and the president of the police board about reinstating community policing, diversity and racism in the ranks and what a requested increase in officers and dispatchers would mean in the fight to reduce crime in the metro.