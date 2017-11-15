Latest Ratings For KC Public Schools, And Police Chief Rick Smith On Making City Safer

By & Justin Garnett 1 minute ago
  • Rick Smith has been on the Kansas City police force for 29 years. Now, as the city's Chief of Police, Smith hopes to build bridges between residents and the officers who serve them.
    Rick Smith has been on the Kansas City police force for 29 years. Now, as the city's Chief of Police, Smith hopes to build bridges between residents and the officers who serve them.
    Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the latest data on the state's public schools.  Kansas City Public Schools superintendent, Mark Bedell, explains where his schools did well and what areas still need improvement.  Then, this summer, Kansas City, Missouri, got a new chief of police, a 29-year veteran of the force. We talk with Chief Rick Smith and the president of the police board about reinstating community policing, diversity and racism in the ranks and what a requested increase in officers and dispatchers would mean in the fight to reduce crime in the metro.

Tags: 
Kansas City Chief of Police
Kansas City Police Department
police
community policing
Talk Show
KCPS
education
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)
accreditation

Related Content

Kansas City Public Schools Keeps Provisional Accreditation, But There's Work To Be Done

By 13 hours ago
Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

Kansas City Public Schools scored fewer points than it did last year under Missouri’s statewide accountability system but stayed solidly in the provisionally accredited range, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Kansas City Public Schools Leader Wants Next Strategic Plan To Come From The Community

By Mar 28, 2017
Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

Supt. Mark Bedell says community feedback should shape Kansas City Public Schools’ strategic plan.

“We need your voice. We need your assistance. And we need you to have buy-in to this plan,” says Bedell, who is in his first year with the district.

KCPS already has a master plan. Approved last year, it changed some boundaries and targeted student achievement at underperforming schools.