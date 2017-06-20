KCUR's In-Depth Look At Kansas City Homicides, And How A Few Dark Minutes Changed American Science

Violent crime rates in Kansas City are on the rise, yet again. Today, we hear the first installment of KCUR's "The Argument," a reporting series that looks beyond the worrying statistics, and into the arguments that escalate to homicide. Then, we discuss how an 1878 eclipse, similar to the one that will cross the country on August 21, catalyzed scientific thought in America.

Follow "The Argument" and get behind-the-scenes information by following the series on Facebook.

David Baron discusses his book 'American Eclipse' at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. For more information, visit KCLibrary.org.