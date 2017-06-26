KCUR 89.3 Rakes In Awards In 2017

KCUR’s reporters, producers have won a host of honors this year in local and national journalism awards, including a national Edward R. Murrow Award and two prestigious awards from the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated.

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated

First Place, Investigative Reporting: Luke Runyon, Peggy Lowe, Grant Gerlock and the Harvest Public Media team, Dangerous Jobs, Cheap Meat

Second Place, Sports Reporting: Greg Echlin, These Kansas City Chiefs Fans Turn Old School Buses Into Red And Gold Art

Missouri Broadcasters Association

First Place, Feature Reporting: Frank Morris, Ready For A Road Trip? RVs Are Rolling Back Into Fashion

First Place, Documentary/Public Affairs: Frank Morris, Truckers Take The Wheel In Effort To Halt Sex Trafficking

Honorable Mention, Feature Reporting: Laura Spencer, Thieves Who Stole Warhol Prints From Springfield Art Museum Were Likely 'Amateurs'

Honorable Mention, Documentary/Public Affairs: Gina Kaufmann, Matthew Long-Middleton, Jeremy Bernfeld & Sylvia Maria Gross, Central Standard: The Family Farm

Edward R. Murrow Award

National, Excellence in Sound: Alex Smith, What It's Like To Relearn To Hear Through Cochlear Implants

Regional, Excellence in Writing: Peggy Lowe, Police Had DNA Evidence To Put A Kansas City Woman’s Rapist In Jail — So Why Didn’t They?

Regional, Feature Reporting: Suzanne Hogan, Why Missourians Need To Start Thinking About Black Bears

Heart of America Awards – Kansas City Press Club (Society of Professional Journalists)

Gold, Feature Reporting: Frank Morris, Ready For A Road Trip? RVs Are Rolling Back Into Fashion

Gold, Business Reporting: Frank Morris, Ready For A Road Trip? RVs Are Rolling Back Into Fashion

Gold, Profile: Suzanne Hogan & Cody Newill, Question Quest: The Quirky Skate Shop In Kansas

Gold, Editorial/Commentary: Victor Wishna, A Fan's Notes: When 'Locker Room Talk' Hits The Campaign Trail

Gold, Arts and Entertainment Reporting: Sylvia Maria Gross, The Story Of A Kansas City Performance That Took Two Years And Trips Around The Earth

Gold, Sports Reporting: Greg Echlin, These Kansas City Chiefs Fans Turn Old School Buses Into Red And Gold Art

Silver, Talk Program: Gina Kaufmann, Jen Chen, Andrea Tudhope, Matthew Long-Middleton & Sylvia Maria Gross, KCUR's Central Standard

Silver, Profile: Alex Smith, What It's Like To Relearn To Hear Through Cochlear Implants

Silver, Public Service Project: Alex Smith, Crossing To Health

Silver, Business Reporting: Suzanne Hogan, Making The Case For Barges On The Missouri River

Bronze, Sports Reporting: Alex Smith, Kansas Motorcycle Racer Endures Crash And Recovery Before Returning To Sport

Bronze, News Program: Gina Kaufmann, Matthew Long-Middleton, Laura Ziegler & Sylvia Maria Gross, Central Standard: Multigenerational Living In Kansas City

Bronze, Multi-Media Package Julie Denesha, With 'The Steeple Of Light,' A Kansas City Artist Left A Legacy By Connecting To The Heavens

Bronze, Investigative Reporting, Dan Margolies & Sam Zeff, Thanks To Kansas Tax Cuts, Bill Self, State's Highest Paid Employee, Owes Little State income Taxes

