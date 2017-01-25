Related Program: 
Up To Date

KC Symphony Pairs Up With Adam Schoenberg, And Langston Hughes' Lawrence Legacy

By & 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Up To Date

A new documentary short film explores how blacks lived in Lawrence, Kansas, during Langston Hughes' childhood, and how the poet-to-be responded to a particular slight from a seventh-grade teacher.
Credit Courtesy Through A Glass Productions

The Kansas City Symphony has released an album of music it commissioned from one of America's most promising composers. We learn about that collaboration, and about the composer's creative process. Then, Langston Hughes lived in Lawrence until just after high school, but still managed to leave a legacy of activism there.  A new documentary short film explores that legacy. The Gypsy jazz band A La Mode is featured in this week's Local Listen.

'Langston’s Lawrence' premieres at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 27, at the Watkins Museum of History, followed by a panel with Hughes scholars Randal Jelks, Edgar Tidwell, and Carmaletta Williams. An additional screening and discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1 at the Lawrence Arts Center. Admission to both programs is free.

Tags: 
Talk Show
Lawrence
Lawrence Arts Center
University of Kansas
Johnson County Community College
independent film
documentary
history
African-Americans
poetry
Kansas City Symphony
Frank Byrne
classical
jazz

Related Content

In New Short Film, Young Langston Hughes Begins A Poetic Resistance In Lawrence, Kansas

By Melissa Lenos 3 hours ago
Courtesy Through A Glass Productions

In 1949, Langston Hughes wrote,

Democracy will not come
Today, this year
Nor ever
Through compromise and fear.

Langston’s Lawrence, a new short documentary directed by University of Kansas Film and Media Studies Professor Madison Davis Lacy, explores how Hughes’ lifelong rejection of compromise and fear grew partly out of his experiences as a young boy in Kansas.

Born in Joplin, Missouri, in 1902, Hughes lived in Lawrence until his mid-teens.

3 Reasons We're Listening To A La Mode This Week

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy A La Mode

A La Mode is a Kansas City hot jazz ensemble led by guitarist Clayton DeLong and vocalist Jesica “Baby J” Poell, with performances this weekend.

3 reasons we're listening to A La Mode this week:

For Kansas City Symphony's Noah Geller, There's 'Room For Imagination' In Bartók Concerto

By & Michael Keelan Jan 13, 2017
David Bickley

Hungarian composer Béla Bartók was a pianist. But some of the music Bartók wrote for strings, inspired by folk music, is considered among his most expressive and inventive. 

This weekend, Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Noah Geller will be the featured soloist in Bartók's Violin Concerto No. 2. 

New Exhibit Makes Wichita State University ‘The Place To Go’ To Learn About Gordon Parks

By Alyson Raletz Jan 27, 2016
Courtesy Photo / The Gordon Parks Foundation

Kansas-born civil rights photographer Gordon Parks had a consistent message through the years, according to his great niece.

“The power of choosing a weapon, shooting a camera proved to be more powerful than shooting a gun,” Robin Hickman said of her uncle during an interview this week with Gina Kaufmann, host of KCUR’s Central Standard.  