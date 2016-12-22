Related Program: 
Central Standard

KC CARE Clinic's Sally Neville, Ferns, One Family's Christmas Tape

By & 3 hours ago
Related Program: 
Central Standard

Credit Gabriel Pollard / Flickr -- CC

An interview with KC CARE Clinic's Sally Neville, who spent more than 20 years caring for HIV/AIDS patients; when she retired this month, the program she ran was one of the most successful in the country.

In the past, scientists made a lot of assumptions about ferns and how they reproduce — these assumptions turned out to be false. A chat with the KU professor who is correcting the scientific record about ferns.

Plus, an encore presentation of the story of a family's Christmas tape from 1968.

Guests:

Tags: 
Kansas City CARE Clinic
free clinics
HIV
AIDS
plants
science
Kansas City Missouri
KU
Talk Show
research

Related Content

Post-Election Cooldown, And The KC Community Raising HIV Awareness

By & Coy Dugger Nov 29, 2016

It's been three weeks since the election, and public reactions are still hot. Today, Kansas City's own David Von Drehle, editor-at-large for Time magazine, treads the political aftermath.

Kansas City CARE Clinic Receives Federal Designation

By Aug 15, 2015
KCUR

A nonprofit health care clinic originally known for helping hippies in the 1970s has received federal recognition.

The Kansas City CARE Clinic was designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center, or FQHC, on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The clinic will receive federal funding of $650,000 annually, and KC CARE vice president of marketing and development Kirk Isenhour says that will help the organization expand its capacity to include pediatric care and more services for seniors.

Plant Study

By & & Coy Dugger Mar 1, 2016

Sutherlandia is a legume that's native to South Africa, where it's used to treat numerous infections, including HIV/AIDS. The benefits and safety of this treatment haven't been explored through the lens of western science... until now. MU's Bill Folk is part of a team running clinical trials on the plant and its uses.

Guest:

'The Reason For Flowers'

By & Feb 5, 2016

Valentine's Day is approaching and many Americans will gift flowers to their partners as a romantic gesture. But when did roses become a symbol of romance, and what kind of sex lives have the flowers led before they wind up in a bouquet?

Guest:

Growing Gap Between Wyandotte And Johnson Counties: Primary Care Physicians

By Feb 15, 2016
Alex Smith / Heartland Health Monitor

On a Sunday morning, New Bethel Church in Kansas City, Kansas, comes alive with the sounds of worship as a full gospel choir and band bring hundreds of congregants to their feet.

At the center of the action, guitarist Clarence Taylor sits with his eyes lowered, strumming angelic-sounding chords. Taylor has a sound that would put a lot of hot-shot guitarists to shame, but he doesn’t claim the talent for himself. He says it’s a divine gift.

“I don’t know the notes,” Taylor says. “I can just pick it up. Sometimes it amazes me.”