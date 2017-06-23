Kansas Corn Farmers Awarded Nearly $218M In Suit Over GMO Corn

A federal jury in Kansas City, Kansas, awarded nearly $218 million to Kansas corn farmers after finding seed giant Syngenta AG was negligent when it introduced strains of corn seed not approved for import by the Chinese government.

The eight-member jury returned its $217,700,000 verdict after an 18-day-long trial, the first of eight certified class actions lawsuits against Syngenta brought in state court.

Switzerland-based Syngenta issued a statement saying it was disappointed with the verdict “because it will only serve to deny American farmers access to future technologies even when they are fully approved in the U.S.”

“The case is without merit and we will move forward with an appeal and continue to defend the rights of American farmers to access safe and effective U.S.-approved technologies,” the company said.

The case concerned Syngenta’s Agrisure Viptera and Agrisure Duracade, genetically modified strains of corn seed. Thousands of farmers sued the company after grain shipments containing traces of the strains were rejected by China, which had rejected them for import.

China is a major importer of U.S. corn. The farmers claimed the loss of the Chinese market caused corn prices to plummet, resulting in total losses to farmers of more than $5 billion.

“The verdict is great news for corn farmers in Kansas and corn growers throughout the country who were seriously hurt by Syngenta’s actions,” lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a statement. “This is only the beginning. We look forward to pursuing justice for thousands more corn farmers in the months ahead.”

Other class action cases in state court are pending in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota. Yet other lawsuits are waiting to be certified as class actions.

Dan Margolies is KCUR’s health editor. You can reach him on Twitter @DanMargolies.