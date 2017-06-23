Kansas Corn Farmers Awarded Nearly $218M In Suit Over GMO Corn

By 44 minutes ago
  • Thousands of farmers sued seed giant Syngenta after grain shipments containing traces of genetically modified strains of corn were rejected by China, which had not approved them for import.
    Thousands of farmers sued seed giant Syngenta after grain shipments containing traces of genetically modified strains of corn were rejected by China, which had not approved them for import.
    Tyler Allen / Creative Commons-Flickr

A federal jury in Kansas City, Kansas, awarded nearly $218 million to Kansas corn farmers after finding seed giant Syngenta AG was negligent when it introduced strains of corn seed not approved for import by the Chinese government.  

The eight-member jury returned its $217,700,000 verdict after an 18-day-long trial, the first of eight certified class actions lawsuits against Syngenta brought in state court.

Switzerland-based Syngenta issued a statement saying it was disappointed with the verdict “because it will only serve to deny American farmers access to future technologies even when they are fully approved in the U.S.”

“The case is without merit and we will move forward with an appeal and continue to defend the rights of American farmers to access safe and effective U.S.-approved technologies,” the company said.

The case concerned Syngenta’s Agrisure Viptera and Agrisure Duracade, genetically modified strains of corn seed. Thousands of farmers sued the company after grain shipments containing traces of the strains were rejected by China, which had rejected them for import.

China is a major importer of U.S. corn. The farmers claimed the loss of the Chinese market caused corn prices to plummet, resulting in total losses to farmers of more than $5 billion.

“The verdict is great news for corn farmers in Kansas and corn growers throughout the country who were seriously hurt by Syngenta’s actions,” lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a statement. “This is only the beginning. We look forward to pursuing justice for thousands more corn farmers in the months ahead.”

Other class action cases in state court are pending in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota. Yet other lawsuits are waiting to be certified  as class actions.

Dan Margolies is KCUR’s health editor. You can reach him on Twitter @DanMargolies.

Tags: 
GMO
Kansas
corn

Related Content

Midwest Farmers Fear GMO Labels Will Stigmatize Products

By Jul 1, 2016
Ronnie Russell, who farms near Richmond, Mo., stands in one of his soybean fields.
Peggy Lowe / Harvest Public Media

On this sunny, summer morning in late June, Ronnie Russell is “windshield farming.”

Driving from field to field in his Ford pick-up, he can see that his corn is about to tassel, his soybeans are mostly weed-free and white butterflies are floating above the alfalfa.

All three crops, adding up to about 1,500 acres, are grown with genetically-engineered seeds, a technology Russell views as a boon to farming.

WATCH: What Are GMO Labels?

By Apr 20, 2016
Demand is growing for GMO-free labels on food products, according to the Non-GMO Project, one of the principle suppliers of the label.
File: Amy Mayer / Harvest Public Media

There’s a heated debate happening right now about GMOs and labels.

Big food companies like General Mills, Mars and Kellogg’s say they plan to put labels on their products that tell consumers whether or not the food contains ingredients derived from genetically engineered plants.

So what’s the big deal? What are GMO labels, and what do they tell you?

Watch the video below to get the full scoop on GMO labels.

New Genetically Modified Crops Push Old Regulations

By Jul 11, 2016
Most of the soybeans, like those pictured here, and corn grown in the United States are geneticall modified. Some new varities are not required to undergo federal regulation.
Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media

In a brightly-lit lab at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, workers with tweezers hunch over petri dishes scattered with sprouted sorghum seeds. Sorghum produces grain and also a sugary stalk.

But this sorghum has a genetic tweak, explains plant scientist Tom Clemente. Instead of sugar, it’s engineered to make oil, which could be used to make fuel or chemicals.

“You know if we can get oil in a stock of sorghum anywhere greater than 5 percent, that’s a winner,” Clemente says. “That’s a grand slam.”