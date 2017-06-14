Kansas Congressmen Are 'Alright' After Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice

By Katie Bernard 2 hours ago
  • House Democrats pray at their own baseball practice in a picture tweeted out by Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen of Nevada after hearing of the shootings.
    House Democrats pray at their own baseball practice in a picture tweeted out by Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen of Nevada after hearing of the shootings.
    Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen/Twitter

Two Kansas lawmakers say they are okay after reports of a shooting at a Congressional baseball practice outside Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning. 

NPR reports Rep. Steve Scalise, Republican from Louisiana, one of his aides, and two Capitol Police were injured in the shooting. 

Rep. Kevin Yoder of Johnson County and Rep. Roger Marshall of the state's "Big First" in western Kansas are both on the roster for the GOP's team, which has been preparing for a charity game. 

A Yoder spokesperson tells KCUR the Congressman was not at the practice Wednesday.

Congressman Marshall tweeted early Wednesday that he was alright.

Other Kansas Congressmembers responded to the shooting on Twitter, as well. Niether Rep. Lynn Jenkins nor Rep. Ron Estes appeared to be at the practice. 

Rep. Sam Graves, Republican from Missouri, was not at the practice according to a spokesman, but he released the following statement: "Terrible news this morning. My prayers are with everyone affected by this, including Majority Whip Steve Scalise and all of the brave members of the U.S. Capitol Police."

Katie Bernard is a morning news intern at KCUR. 

Tags: 
shooting
Congress
Congressman Roger Marshall
Kevin Yoder
guns
Digital Post

Related Content

As AHCA Stalls In Senate, Kansas Congressman Yoder Pans Democratic Alternative

By & Katie Bernard Jun 13, 2017
Rep. Kevin Yoder Twitter

As support for single-payer healthcare gains momentum among Democrats in the U.S. House, Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas blasts the idea as a “nightmare” scenario that must be prevented.

In an opinion piece published this week by Fox News, Yoder frames the Republican-backed American Health Care Act as a necessary alternative to the Expanded & Improved Medicare for All Act, a plan which has now been co-sponsored by 112 of 193 House Democrats, including Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City. 

GOP Leaders Delay Vote For House Health Care Bill, Kansas' Yoder Could Cast Key Vote

By & Mar 23, 2017
Rep. Kevin Yoder Twitter

Updated 2:41 p.m. 

The vote on the Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will not take place on Thursday. The AP reports that House GOP leaders have delayed the vote. According to NPR, "it could get a vote Friday, but the path forward is uncertain." 

Congressman Kevin Yoder still appears to be undecided. 

Congress Nears Agreements On Guns And Immigration

By editor Apr 10, 2013

Transcript

NEAL CONAN, HOST:

This is TALK OF THE NATION. I'm Neal Conan, in Washington. Robin Kelly's in in Chicago, Anthony Weiner wants back in in New York, and Mitch McConnell claims somebody broke in and bugged his campaign office. It's Wednesday and time for...

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL: Nixonian...

CONAN: Edition of the Political Junkie.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDINGS)

PRESIDENT RONALD REAGAN: There you go again.

VICE PRESIDENT WALTER MONDALE: When I hear your new ideas, I'm reminded of that ad: Where's the beef?