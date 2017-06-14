Kansas Congressmen Are 'Alright' After Shooting At Congressional Baseball Practice

Two Kansas lawmakers say they are okay after reports of a shooting at a Congressional baseball practice outside Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning.

NPR reports Rep. Steve Scalise, Republican from Louisiana, one of his aides, and two Capitol Police were injured in the shooting.

Rep. Kevin Yoder of Johnson County and Rep. Roger Marshall of the state's "Big First" in western Kansas are both on the roster for the GOP's team, which has been preparing for a charity game.

A Yoder spokesperson tells KCUR the Congressman was not at the practice Wednesday.

Congressman Marshall tweeted early Wednesday that he was alright.

I am alright. Please pray with me this morning. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 14, 2017

Other Kansas Congressmembers responded to the shooting on Twitter, as well. Niether Rep. Lynn Jenkins nor Rep. Ron Estes appeared to be at the practice.

Sending all of my prayers to @SteveScalise, his staffers, and our Capitol police this morning. https://t.co/sUY528Md5m — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 14, 2017

Please keep Rep. @SteveScalise, his staff, and law enforcement officers who were involved in your thoughts and prayers. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) June 14, 2017

Rep. Sam Graves, Republican from Missouri, was not at the practice according to a spokesman, but he released the following statement: "Terrible news this morning. My prayers are with everyone affected by this, including Majority Whip Steve Scalise and all of the brave members of the U.S. Capitol Police."

Katie Bernard is a morning news intern at KCUR.