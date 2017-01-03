Kansas City's Regional Arts Council, ArtsKC, Announces CEO's Resignation

Bruce W. Davis has resigned as president and CEO of ArtsKC-Regional Arts Council.
This story was updated with comments from ArtsKC. 

Bruce W. Davis has resigned as the president and chief executive officer of ArtsKC —Regional Arts Council after less than a year on the job. 

In a news release on Tuesday, ArtsKC board chair Brad Douglas announced that Davis's last day was Monday, January 2. 

Douglas told KCUR that Davis notified the board in December about his departure.

"Both the board and Bruce came to the realization that this was probably not a fit for him," says Douglas. "And we wish him well." 

After three decades in nonprofit arts administration in the California Bay area, Davis relocated to Kansas City in 2016 and started his tenure at ArtsKC on February 8.

"I’ve truly enjoyed my time here in Kansas City," Davis stated in the release. "I want to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve and to congratulate the Staff on the incredible work they do every day to support this wonderful arts community."

The board appointed Dana Knapp, ArtsKC's director of programs, as the interim president and CEO. Knapp previously served as director of programs at the Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA), as well as director of planning at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art where she led the construction and museum renovation for the Bloch Building. 

An "active search" for a new CEO is underway, according to Douglas. He told KCUR the board hopes to have a new hire in time for the regional arts council’s largest event, an annual awards luncheon scheduled this year for February 23.

But Douglas says they're not going to rush the decision. "We’re going to make sure that we take our time and we find the right leader," he says. "And if it means that we have to take a little bit longer, we’ll do that."

Laura Spencer is an arts reporter at KCUR 89.3. You can reach her on Twitter @lauraspencer.

