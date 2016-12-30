Kansas City Water Services Says Pink Water Is Safe To Drink

By 38 minutes ago
  • Every October the J.C. Nichols fountain is dyed pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. That's not what's turning Kansas City's drinking water pink.
    Every October the J.C. Nichols fountain is dyed pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. That's not what's turning Kansas City's drinking water pink.
    Gwen's River City Images / Flickr--CC

It’s not a trick of the light – the water flowing from Kansas City taps is faintly pink.

The culprit? Too much sodium permanganate, a chemical added during the water treatment process.

“When the Missouri River has what we call a high color content, when there are a lot of silts and clays in the river, there may be some materials that some people find unappealing,” Mike Klender, plant manager, says. “Part of our treatment process is to use sodium permanganate to combat those taste issues.”

But overnight Friday, too much sodium permanganate was added to the raw water treatment system, colorizing Kansas City’s drinking water a pinkish hue.

“It’s unfortunate, especially going into the holidays. If this were around breast cancer awareness, this would be beautiful, or around Easter,” Klender jokes.

But in all seriousness?

“This is not something that we look to have happen.”

It’ll be a few days before the sodium permanganate works its way out of the system. People who live near the downtown airport, which is just south of the water treatment plant, will begin seeing pink water immediately. It’ll take two or three days to reach the Northland, and four or five to reach South Kansas City, Grandview and Belton.

The pink water is safe to drink.

Elle Moxley is a reporter for KCUR. You can reach her on Twitter @ellemoxley.

Tags: 
Water
infrastructure

Related Content

Kansas City Both Copes With Water Pollution And Creates It

By Sep 22, 2016
David Greene, Kansas City (Mo.) Water Services lab manager, stands on a platform of the water intake facility above the Missouri River.
Peggy Lowe / Harvest Public Media

Standing on a platform above the eastern bank of the Missouri River at the Kansas City, Missouri, Water Services’ intake plant is like being on the deck of a large ship.

Electric turbines create a vibration along the blue railing, where David Greene, laboratory manager for Kansas City Water Services, looks out across the river. Water the color of chocolate milk is sucked up and forced through screens below, picking up all the debris the river carries downstream.  

How Kansas City Keeps Its Water Safe From Lead

By Jan 26, 2016
Elle Moxley / KCUR

KC Water officials say a rigorous testing protocol should keep what happened in Flint, Michigan, from happening here.

“We’re trying to make sure the water is the best we can get out of here,” says plant manager Mike Klender. “We live in the city. We drink our water.”

The ongoing crisis in Flint began when the city switched to a new water source, but Kansas City is still pumping from the source it’s relied on for 80 years: the Missouri River.

After Decades Of Underinvestment, Kansas City Pumping Money Into Water Infrastructure

By Apr 7, 2016
Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

The unfolding lead crisis in Flint, Michigan, has put tap water in the spotlight.

Unlike Flint, Kansas City has few lead pipes. But it has its share of aging infrastructure.

“Well, our first sewer dates back to the Civil War,” says Terry Leeds, director of KC Water Services. “Our oldest water mains that we think we have in service date back to 1874 in the City Market.”