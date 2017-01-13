For Kansas City Symphony's Noah Geller, There's 'Room For Imagination' In Bartók Concerto

By Laura Spencer 3 hours ago
  • Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Noah Geller and associate concertmaster Justine Lamb-Budge.
    Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Noah Geller and associate concertmaster Justine Lamb-Budge.
    David Bickley

Hungarian composer Béla Bartók was a pianist. But some of the music Bartók wrote for strings, inspired by folk music, is considered among his most expressive and inventive. 

This weekend, Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Noah Geller will be the featured soloist in Bartók's Violin Concerto No. 2. 

Geller talked to KPR's Michael Keelan about the concerto and his role with the Symphony: 

How often do you get to be soloist with the Symphony? 

"As it's happened, I get to participate in some form of solo performance every season. But, usually for one or two concerts. It's really a special opportunity every time."

And this is a mountainous opportunity of a concerto: the Bartók Second Violin Concerto, which you could almost call his violin concerto. There is that first one, but he re-used some of the music later on in something else. But this is a big concerto. It's almost 40 minutes long, but it never feels long to the listener because there's so much variety to it. Can you talk about that? 

"It is definitely a more monumental work than the first concerto, which was actually published after his death. He never heard the first concerto performed. He wrote it for a romantic interest of his from many years prior and she basically kept it in a filing cabinet until after he died, and then it was a published.     

"But the second concerto was widely considered his violin concerto, as you said. In a way, its form is rather conservative. But every time Bartók introduces a new theme, I feel like he's in a completely different sound world or a completely different character. There's just so much opportunity for imagination. And as you listen, you really have to keep an open mind. Because it's not always what you would call 'pleasant music,' but if you use your imagination, there are so many incredible scenarios that you could come up with that this music could go to. So in that way, I think this piece is going to be something that I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life in terms of figuring out new ways and new things to do with it."

Violinist Noah Geller also serves as concertmaster for the Kansas City Symphony.
Credit David Bickley

When I think about Bartók as a performer, he was a pianist, and he sort of used the nature of the piano in his music as a percussive instrument really well. Do you think he used the nature of the violin as a singing instrument in this concerto? 

"Absolutely, absolutely. Gosh, I've never quite thought of it that way. I more think of it as Bartók's, in a way, his strongest instrument that he writes for, maybe second to piano. I think some of his most amazing output is for the violin or for strings or a combination of those."  

Besides the solo violin what are some other instruments in the orchestra that get a little bit of a special notice in this concerto, or some effects that you hear? 

"That's a great question. This concerto's orchestration is exceptional, possibly the most interesting that I've ever seen in a violin concerto. But I don't want to start a big debate about that. 

"First of all, the way he writes for the orchestra while the violin is playing is such that there aren't really balance problems written in. And he uses solo winds a lot, he uses brass a lot, especially when the orchestra is tutti, and he has these big brass chorales.

"But one instrument that I think  should get a special mention that you might not think of is the harp. His harp writing is unbelievable. And he uses the celeste a lot, the percussion plays a big role."

And we'll just point out that the celeste is the '[Dance of the] Sugar Plum Fairy' instrument.

"Yeah (laughs)."

And the conductor for this concert comes from Bartók's neck of the woods, or at least his name does: Cristian Măcelaru [note: Măcelaru was born in Romania]. Have you worked with him before or has he conducted in Kansas City before?

"No, this is actually Cristi's debut in Kansas City. And I call him Cristi because we're actually friends and colleagues from Philadelphia where he was was the associate conductor [at the Philadelphia Orchestra]. And I have played many concerts with him, while I was in the orchestra. So we're good friends and it's really, I think it's going to be an amazing collaboration for me.

"I really respect his musicianship, I think he brings a lot to the table. I think his star is very much on the rise right now. And I think Kansas Citians are in for a real treat with Cristi."    

Listen to the extended KPR interview here

The Kansas City Symphony presents KODÁLY's Concerto for Orchestra, Bartók's Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring concertmaster Noah Geller, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 5, January 13 - 15, Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway, Kansas City, Missouri. 816-471-0400.

Laura Spencer is an arts reporter at KCUR 89.3. You can reach her on Twitter @lauraspencer.
 

Tags: 
classical
Kansas City Symphony
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
live music
downtown
Crossroads
Audio Feature

Related Content

Kansas City Symphony In Final Stretch Of $55 Million Fundraising Campaign

By Jan 4, 2017
Chris Lee

The Kansas City Symphony has been quietly fundraising over the last four years with the goal of adding $55 million to its endowment. On Wednesday, in front of more than 100 donors and arts officials on the stage of Helzberg Hall, the Symphony announced that they'd raised nearly $52 million.

Now, they're seeking public support for the "Masterpiece Campaign."

Meet Kansas City Symphony's New Classical 'Ambassador' Jason Seber

By Sep 30, 2016
Eric Williams/Kansas City Symphony

This season, Kansas City Symphony audiences will discover a new assistant conductor leading the pops, family, and Screenland at the Symphony concerts: Jason Seber.

Seber relocated to Kansas City just a few months ago from Louisville, Kentucky, after three seasons as education and outreach director of the Louisville Orchestra and 11 years as music director of the Louisville Youth Orchestra. 

I recently talked with Seber about his background and expectations in Kansas City.

Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts Celebrates 5th Anniversary

By & Coy Dugger Sep 2, 2016
Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

For five years, the sounds of violins strumming, ballet slippers prancing, and opera singers hitting high notes have filled the performance halls of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. In a live broadcast from the iconic structure's massive foyer, Up to Date visits some of the people who make it all possible.

Guests: