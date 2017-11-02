Related Program: 
Kansas City Activist Rosilyn Temple's Starring Role, And Overland Park Mayoral Debate

  • Rosilyn Temple is executive director of Kansas City Mothers in Charge and the subject of the documentary 'Uncommon Allies.'
    Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

After losing her son to murder in 2011, Rosilyn Temple turned her grief into action. She formed Mothers in Charge, whose members respond to every homicide call in Kansas City, Missouri. Her story is now the subject of a new documentary, and Temple and director Jon Brick explain how the film came about. Then, Overland Park is having its first competitive mayoral race in two cycles. Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach and challenger Charlotte O'Hara give their views on the big issues facing the third-largest city in Kansas.

Rosilyn Temple and Jon Brick will speak at a screening of 'Uncommon Allies' at the Medallion Theater in the Westport Plexpod at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 11. Go to CinemaKC.com for more information.

