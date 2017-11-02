Kansas City Activist Rosilyn Temple's Starring Role, And Overland Park Mayoral Debate

After losing her son to murder in 2011, Rosilyn Temple turned her grief into action. She formed Mothers in Charge, whose members respond to every homicide call in Kansas City, Missouri. Her story is now the subject of a new documentary, and Temple and director Jon Brick explain how the film came about. Then, Overland Park is having its first competitive mayoral race in two cycles. Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach and challenger Charlotte O'Hara give their views on the big issues facing the third-largest city in Kansas.

Rosilyn Temple and Jon Brick will speak at a screening of 'Uncommon Allies' at the Medallion Theater in the Westport Plexpod at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 11. Go to CinemaKC.com for more information.