John Grisham's Latest Explores 'The Great Law School Scam'

By & Coy Dugger 5 minutes ago
  • Legal-thriller author John Grisham says he never would have made it past chapter one of his first hit book, 'The Firm,' without the help of his wife.
John Grisham's career has taken him from attorney, to Mississippi state representative, to best-selling author. Today, we speak with the acclaimed writer about his latest legal thriller, The Rooster Bar, which explores the underbelly tactics of for-profit law schools. We also learn about Grisham's career beginnings, work with the Midwest Innocence Project, and his process transforming the dry and weighty topics of the legal world into relatable, high-drama page-turners.

John Grisham discusses his latest book at Unity Temple on the Plaza at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30. The event is sold out. For more information, visit RainyDayBooks.com.

